National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,165.00.

National Grid stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

