Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Cimpress worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cimpress by 7.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 24.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 26.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 93,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $100.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.90. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $921.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Profile

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.