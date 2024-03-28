Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

