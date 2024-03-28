Insider Buying: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Buys 31,542 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Snowflake Price Performance
NYSE:SNOW opened at $160.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.17 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.94.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.