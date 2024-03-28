Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.8% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

