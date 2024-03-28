Sebold Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,527.36 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,226.30 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,474.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,448.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

