First Pacific Financial Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Pacific Financial reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

