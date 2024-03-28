Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Drops By 87.7%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the February 29th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth $6,546,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 127.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 516,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 289,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,262,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWLV opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.