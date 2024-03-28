Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Up 631.9% in March

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 631.9% from the February 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Skye Bioscience Trading Up 4.1 %

SKYE traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. 2,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. Skye Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $177.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

