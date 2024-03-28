SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 31,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 47,738 shares.The stock last traded at $35.15 and had previously closed at $35.25.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $515.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 912.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.