Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 241,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 560,030 shares.The stock last traded at $22.43 and had previously closed at $22.48.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

