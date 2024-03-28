StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $16.03 on Monday. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $291.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the third quarter valued at $125,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

