Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a growth of 144.5% from the February 29th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,655.0 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Trading Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS SURDF traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.91. 605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

