Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Taboola.com Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Taboola.com stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,384. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taboola.com stock. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Taboola.com accounts for 1.3% of ION Crossover Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

