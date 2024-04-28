Threshold (T) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Threshold has a total market cap of $395.96 million and approximately $245.45 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011714 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001417 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,540.47 or 1.00037666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012610 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00105084 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03940964 USD and is up 15.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $236,451,717.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.