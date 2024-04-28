Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,021 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Shell by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Shell by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 800,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 7,154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 785,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 774,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

