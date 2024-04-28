Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,191,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,384,000 after purchasing an additional 184,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $106.76.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.