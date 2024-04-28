Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) is Delta Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,990 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 3.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 1.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 113,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,951 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 100,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,286 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 94,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PJUL opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $763.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

