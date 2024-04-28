Short Interest in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Grows By 33.0%

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 87,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upexi in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Upexi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPXI opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Upexi has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Allan Marshall bought 103,013 shares of Upexi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $72,109.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,861,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upexi stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Upexi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

