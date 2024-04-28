Decred (DCR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Decred has a total market cap of $334.57 million and $1.63 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $20.88 or 0.00032881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00088759 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003857 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,020,863 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

