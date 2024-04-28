Decred (DCR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Decred has a total market cap of $334.57 million and $1.63 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $20.88 or 0.00032881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00088759 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013253 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003857 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,020,863 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.