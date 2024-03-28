TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Down 0.5 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.26 and a beta of 2.01. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $209,909.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $209,909.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,719. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 58,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.