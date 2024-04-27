Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.1% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $5.83 on Friday, reaching $151.41. 4,206,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,287. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

