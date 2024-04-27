Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,128 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

