Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 15th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The firm had revenue of C$16.33 million for the quarter.
