Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 48 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 892.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.65, for a total value of $4,149,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,782,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,230,764.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.65, for a total transaction of $4,149,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,782,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,230,764.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 620,793 shares of company stock valued at $182,177,918. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.29. 3,754,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.76 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.