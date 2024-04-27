Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,148,402,000 after acquiring an additional 994,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,592,010,000 after acquiring an additional 195,512 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,776,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,683,961,000 after acquiring an additional 217,567 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,304,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,604. The stock has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

