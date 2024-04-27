Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 792.64 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

