Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039,924 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 523,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,545. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.