Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Reduced by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.41. 341,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,966. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.10. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

