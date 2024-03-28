Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Trimmed by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $344.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,806. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.02 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

