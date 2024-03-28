VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 211,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 129,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 44,443 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 610.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

