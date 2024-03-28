Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 34,534 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 174.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LGOV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.38. 474,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.