Successful Portfolios LLC Invests $208,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,212 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $60.38. 2,845,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,519. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

