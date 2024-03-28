Well Done LLC Acquires Shares of 3,664 iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

SMLF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,422. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $915.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.