West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 413,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,236,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 336,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 60,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SCHA traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $49.47. 223,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,961. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.