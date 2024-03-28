West Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 2.5% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.37. 36,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,204. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.86.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

