West Wealth Group LLC Has $526,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.89. 17,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

