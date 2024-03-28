William Blair Weighs in on Kura Sushi USA, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KRUS. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.99 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $122.41.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kura Sushi USA

