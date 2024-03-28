The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 4.0% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $346.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $210.92 and a 1-year high of $347.71. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.39.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

