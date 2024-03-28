Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of FNCH stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Finch Therapeutics Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.