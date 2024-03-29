Analysts Offer Predictions for RH’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair analyst P. Blee expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $11.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.07.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $347.99 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a return on equity of 199.51% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $5,247,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of RH by 12,893.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

