Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 47,167 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 427,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,167 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHZ opened at $46.00 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.