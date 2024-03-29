Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 354,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 73,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,295,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DNB stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNB. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

