iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 543,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 512,632 shares.The stock last traded at $116.87 and had previously closed at $117.07.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after buying an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after buying an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,547,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,831,000 after buying an additional 115,138 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

