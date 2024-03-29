iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 543,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 512,632 shares.The stock last traded at $116.87 and had previously closed at $117.07.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
