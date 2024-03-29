GenTrust LLC Buys 3,927 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

GenTrust LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $342,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.