30,986 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.