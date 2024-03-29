Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.300-9.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.30-9.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 391.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

