Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after purchasing an additional 524,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,953,000 after purchasing an additional 178,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,244,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,301,000 after acquiring an additional 90,710 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 620,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,302. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $60.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

