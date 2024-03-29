Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.33. 274,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,935. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average is $111.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

