Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 42,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $205.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

